RFL confirms Tony Sutton as new chief executive as key appointment explained

Rugby Football League chair Simon Johnson says Tony Sutton's "distinctive and different style" helped earn him the role of chief executive.

The 49-year-old has been in interim charge since Ralph Rimmer left the governing body at the end of last year.

Sutton has been with the RFL since January 2017, initially as director of finance and facilities before stepping up to the role of chief operating officer two years later.

Prior to joining the governing body, Sutton spent 13 years at Hull FC in various roles, including COO.

Tony Sutton has been tasked with heading up the RFL. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The Cottingham native also enjoyed two and a half years as Hull College Group's group finance director.

The RFL says a “comprehensive search process" was led by international executive recruitment specialists Perrett Laver, with candidates from across the world and wider sports industry assessed by a panel, which featured club CEOs and partners from Sport England.

“Tony has made a highly positive impact in the months since he was appointed interim CEO, and from our angle has really grown into the role, with a distinctive and different style," said Johnson.

“He has impressed everyone with his ambition, passion and commitment to creating the right culture for high performance at the RFL.

“He was already well-respected by staff, clubs, partners and other stakeholders, as a result of his work as director of finance and facilities and since 2019 as chief operating officer.

"Tony played a key role in the strategic realignment of the sport, as well as developing the relationship with IMG as our partner. He will be able to use those relationships and learnings to drive the sport forward at this exciting time.”

Sutton will join non-executive directors Sandy Lindsay MBE, Dr Rimla Akhtar OBE, Dr Cherrie Daley and Johnson on the RFL Board as an executive member.

Like Nigel Wood and Rimmer before him, Sutton has been promoted from within.

“This is a pivotal and exciting time for the sport of rugby league, and I am immensely proud and privileged to have been given the opportunity to lead the RFL," he said.

“I was new to rugby league when I joined Hull FC, but the best part of 14 years at the club left a deep impression on me – in terms of the importance of our clubs to their fans and the communities in which they are rooted, and in the brilliance, athleticism and humility of the players who deliver such a thrilling spectacle.

“In six years with the RFL, I have seen first-hand the level of commitment delivered by some incredible people, now including RL Commercial.

