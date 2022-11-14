According to reports in Australia, the incident occurred at England's World Cup base on the outskirts of Manchester on Sunday night.

"The RFL have been made aware of the allegations and are currently investigating the matter," said a spokesperson for the governing body.

The reports allege that two other high-profile England players were involved in the incident.

While most of the England team left camp earlier that day following the semi-final loss to Samoa, a number of players and staff stayed back at the Worsley Park Marriott Hotel and Country Club for another night.

The reports claim that members of the Samoan team, who have arrived at the same hotel ahead of the Old Trafford decider, were woken up in the middle of the night by people knocking on their room doors and running away, alleged to be members of the England side.

Samoa will face defending champions Australia in Saturday’s final after stunning the tournament hosts at the Emirates Stadium thanks to Stephen Crichton’s golden-point drop goal.