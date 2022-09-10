RFL to investigate after match officials pelted with missiles by Catalans fans after Leeds Rhinos defeat

Catalans Dragons fans reacted angrily to their team’s 20-10 defeat by Leeds in the first round of the Betfred Super League play-offs at the Stade Gilbert Brutus Stadium.

The French club had prop Gil Dudson sent off, stand-off Mitchell Pearce sin-binned twice and hooker Michael McIlorum also shown a yellow card during a stormy match which brought their season to an abrupt end.

An RFL spokesman said: “The incidents will be investigated in the usual way – with the submission of reports from the match commissioner and other officials, which would be followed by a compliance investigation if deemed necessary.

“It is imperative for the sport, as stated in the Respect policy and the Enjoy the Game campaign, that match officials and broadcasters are not subject to threatening or abusive behaviour – and a range of sanctions are available for breaches of these operational rules.”

Sky Sports presenters Jenna Brooks and Terry O’Connor and the Leeds players also appeared to be the target of abuse at the end of the game.

Leeds coach Rohan Smith said of the incidents in the post-match press conference: “Disappointing. It was a good, tough contest, playing a sudden-death game.

“I thought the referee adjudicated things strongly, there were some 50-50 calls, a couple went both ways, but when the crowd was roaring he refereed the game as he intended which was great to see.

Referee James Child shows a red card to Gil Dudson of Catalans Dragons during the Super League play-off clash in the south of France. Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

“But to see him get things thrown at him and our players to be treated like that is disappointing, but no actual harm done.”

It is not the first time the Catalans have been embroiled in post-match controversy.

In July, owner Bernard Guasch was given a four-match ban and fined £12,500 – £5,000 of which was suspended – for breaching the RFL’s Operational Rules following his club’s home game against Huddersfield on June 3.

Guasch was found guilty of making physical contact with referee Chris Kendall and using offensive language and questioning his integrity.