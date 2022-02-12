Martin was one of Rhinos best players in the 22-20 loss and Agar said afterwards: "Rhyse lost his dad in the week very suddenly.

"We kept a lid on it; the boys have, as they would, rallied around him tremendously well.

“His partner and his baby are back home after they got the news later in the week that his father had passed away suddenly.

Rhinos' Rhyuse Martin during today's game. Picture by Tony Johnson.

"He's stranded in the UK, we're trying to get him home next week to be with his family.

“His response today and the way he played, his father would have been extremely proud of his performance - he was magnificent."