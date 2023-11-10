Rhys Kennedy finds new Super League club following release by Hull KR
Kennedy left Craven Park just 12 months into his two-year contract to allow the Robins to sign Jai Whitbread from Wakefield Trinity.
The 29-year-old, who joined Rovers from Brisbane Broncos, was a regular in his only season at the club, playing 26 games before missing out on selection for the play-offs.
“I can’t wait to get in and meet the boys and the staff,” said Kennedy.
"After speaking with Mike (Eccles, director of rugby and performance), he’s very excited about this group of players so I can’t wait to start training and meet them all.
“Hopefully I can add some value to the team and learn something from them too.”
London are back in Super League for the first time since 2019 thanks to a remarkable late-season run that culminated in a Championship Grand Final win over Toulouse Olympique.
“Rhys is a fantastic addition to our squad,” said Eccles.
"His performances last year helped Hull KR to a top-four finish and a Challenge Cup final.
“His age, profile and experiences in the NRL and Super League are everything I’m looking for to complement what I’m sure everyone agrees is a very exciting, young, dynamic London pack.”