Richie Myler on Ireland pledge and Leeds Rhinos pre-season excitement under 'genius' Rohan Smith

Myler was the star of the show when the Rhinos beat Wakefield Trinity in a pre-season friendly on Boxing Day last year and has played 22 high-intensity matches since, either side of a three-month rehabilitation from a serious groin injury.

The 32-year-old, who has been an ever-present for club and country since his return in mid-May, will line up for the Wolfhounds in tonight's must-win game against New Zealand in familiar surroundings at Headingley.

After suffering a damaging defeat at the hands of Lebanon to leave their World Cup quarter-final hopes hanging by a thread, Ireland's task could hardly be tougher.

"We all felt as a group that we underperformed," Myler told The Yorkshire Post.

"Credit to Lebanon who are obviously a very good side. I thought there were elements of the game that we got wrong and we came up short.

"Our backs are against the wall now. We're playing New Zealand which is obviously a tough task. They're the number one side in the world.

"We understand the challenge and are going to give it our best crack."

Richie Myler looks for a pass during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 match between Lebanon and Ireland. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Kiwis, who are virtually guaranteed a last-eight spot after beating Lebanon and Jamaica, were at their destructive best on their last visit to Headingley earlier this month, running in 14 tries in a 74-0 rout of a Leeds side featuring several guest players.

"They showed their quality throughout but I don't think it was a fair assessment of Leeds," added Myler, who did not play that night.

"We had a bit of a makeshift team and the boys had two weeks off as well which obviously showed in the game.

"New Zealand are a very talented team as they showed in the first two games of the competition. It's going to be a tough game."

Ireland came unstuck against Lebanon. (Picture: Getty Images)

Win or lose, Myler has pledged to help Ireland qualify for the 2025 tournament.

After suffering from a lack of continuity in the past, Myler is hopeful Ireland will be able to lean on the same core group of players in France.

"I said when I signed up for this World Cup that I'd like to play in the next one," he explained.

"We're going to have to qualify again now, unless Friday goes the way we want it to, so there's going to be games in between and I'm keen to play, as long as my body holds up and I'm still under contract at Leeds.

Richie Myler makes a break for Ireland against Jamaica, supported by Rhinos team-mate James Bentley. (Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"We're a new group and a young group as well. Hopefully those young players will gain lots of experience in the next three years which will put us in good stead for the next World Cup."

Myler's drive remains undiminished despite a rollercoaster year that has pushed him to his limit.

A worst-ever start to a season has been quickly forgotten thanks to Leeds' run to the Super League Grand Final but it was an arduous journey for the players.

"It's been mentally challenging as well," said Myler.

"I think we did an 11-week play-off series pretty much which took its toll in the end.

"It's been a long year and an eventful one. I've enjoyed the challenge of it.

Richie Myler evades a tackle from Jonny Lomax during Rhinos' Grand Final defeat by St Helens. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We almost got there with Leeds and this camp has been really good to finish off the year with – but I'll be glad to have a bit of a rest."

For the first time in a long time, the Rhinos can look forward to a season with genuine optimism after rediscovering their identity under Rohan Smith.

Leeds played with flair in the early stages of the Australian's tenure before showing an ability to win ugly at crunch time in Super League.

Smith was thrown in at the deep end in his first head coach role at the top level and emerged with his reputation enhanced.

Myler is backing Smith to shake up the Rhinos during pre-season after doing what was necessary to get the club through to the end of the campaign following his appointment in April.

"I think we've only had little snippets of what Rohan is going to bring to the team," said Myler. "He's dipped his toe in and almost just rode the wave.

"I've had lots of chats with him and he's got lots of ideas. He's a genius with his philosophies.

"He really wants to put his stamp on this group and you can see that with the signings he's made.

"We've signed a lot of young players that have lots of potential and are keen to improve in an experienced group that have played together for a while now and been on a bit of a journey.