Liam Watts will be part of the rebuild at Castleford Tigers after signing a one-year contract extension.

The deal includes an option for 2025 should the veteran prop hit a threshold for appearances next year.

Watts, who began his career with his hometown club before returning in 2018, has been banned 10 times in the last two seasons.

The 33-year-old made his 350th career appearance earlier this year in a career that took him to Hull KR and Hull FC in between spells at Wheldon Road.

Watts is ready to embrace the role of mentor in a younger Castleford squad in the aftermath of the club's scrape with relegation.

"It’s nice to be not one of them boys leaving," he said.

"I’m really happy to get this over the line and get it sorted to right a few wrongs for me personally and for the club moving forward next year to set a good standard.

“It’s going to be a massive next 12 months for me. I want to be playing consistently and playing well but it's about mentoring and bringing a lot of stuff out of the young kids that are at the club like Muizz Mustapha and Sam Hall.

Liam Watts is staying at Wheldon Road. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I know exactly what it means to the fans. I’m a Cas lad and I'm not happy personally with how we’ve performed this year and I don’t think anybody is, so obviously that to me hurts as well and I don’t want another year of that. I didn’t want to leave this year on what we’ve just tossed up."

Senior figures such as Nathan Massey and Greg Eden have moved on but Watts joins Joe Westerman in committing to the Tigers.

Castleford director of rugby operations Danny Wilson: “This year has been tough on a lot of the boys who have grown older together and I think for your squad to work you have to have a balance.

"Wattsy, Westy and (Paul) McShane can do that and really lead this group of players that we’re getting next year.

Liam Watts takes the ball in against Catalans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Wattsy had a really good end to the season. He’s a big dominant middle on his day and he knows he’s still got some miles on the clock.