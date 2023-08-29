Huddersfield Giants have signed Jack Murchie on a three-year deal from 2024 following the forward's release by Parramatta Eels.

The 26-year-old played five games for the Eels after joining from New Zealand Warriors in the off-season but has not featured in the NRL since April.

Murchie, who began his career with Canberra Raiders, has impressed in the NSW Cup this year, scoring seven tries in 17 games.

The towering back-rower views Huddersfield as a good fit.

"I'm really looking forward to joining the club in 2024 and being able to experience playing in the Betfred Super League," said Murchie.

"I've been watching the team and I'm a fan of the style of footy they've been playing under Ian Watson.

"I've spoken to Ian numerous times and I'm sure that this is the right move for me. He's a great coach and one that I'm excited to play under and grow my game in Super League.

"The current group seems a great set of lads. I'm really looking forward to coming over and meeting them all and enjoying my rugby with them."

Jack Murchie is on his way to Huddersfield Giants. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Murchie is Huddersfield's first confirmed signing for 2024 and leaves the club needing to free up a spot on their overseas quota.

The Giants have also been linked with Hull FC pair Adam Swift and Andre Savelio, as well as Newcastle Knights half-back Adam Clune and Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell.

"We were looking for someone who could play in that middle, second row position," said Watson.

"Jack signed for Parramatta Eels this year and was playing that position for them but when you look at the Eels they have some absolute monsters who play in that position for them and Jack's no small one at 6'4 himself.

"If you look at some of his performances throughout his NRL career, he's been outstanding throughout that.

"Then like most players he found a place that fit at the New Zealand Warriors and he was killing it as a high-scoring back-rower who could bust the line and create opportunities for others as well as himself, including defensively where his work ethic is great.