Riley Dean unable to help Castleford Tigers thwart champions St Helens

St Helens shrugged off the hangover of last week’s abject Betfred Super League loss at Hull FC as they coasted to a 22-0 win over struggling Castleford at a rain-lashed Totally Wicked Stadium.

If their display was short on fireworks, it was fashioned entirely to order for Saints boss Paul Wellens, who had accused his players of complacency after their error-strewn display in east Yorkshire.

Early tries from Sione Mata’utia and Jack Welsby effectively ended the contest by half-time on a night when the visitors, despite some neat touches from debut stand-off Riley Dean, offered little to suggest their season’s travails are over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny Lomax and James Bell bulled close to the Saints line before Mata’utia opened the scoring on 14 minutes, dropping over after Jon Bennison flapped back a Lewis Dodd chip.

St Helens' Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is tackled by Castleford players (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

If Cas managed to keep in touch on the scoreboard they were summoning nothing – beyond a classy Dean 40-20 – to set the hosts’ nerves jangling, and the home side added a second just past the half-hour when Welsby turned Dean inside out and jinked through.

Jon Bennison got the try his own performance deserved on 55, before Will Hopoate snuffed out Castleford’s best scoring opportunity when he bundled Jason Qareqare into touch in the corner.

As Cas wilted, Lomax burrowed close and was held up over the line, then Percival crossed and converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Helens: Welsby, Hopoate, Hurrell, Percival, Bennison, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Bell, Knowles. Substitutes: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Pa'asi, Delaney.

Castleford: Widdop, Tate, Mellor, Turner, Qaraqare, Dean, Miller, Griffin, Broadbent, Watts, Sutcliffe, Edwards, Hall. Substitutes: Vete, Mustapha, Robb, Martin.