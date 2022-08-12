Rohan Smith hails Leeds Rhinos bravery as both coaches deliver worrying injury news

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds were blown away in the early stages with former favourites Matt Parcell and Ryan Hall scoring to give the fired-up Robins the initiative.

But the Rhinos steadied themselves and took control thanks to two tries from Richie Myler.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the game in the balance in the second half, Morgan Gannon went over twice to give Leeds a sixth victory in seven games.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate the victory over Hull KR. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"It was a brave performance," said Smith.

"We lost a few earlier in the week due to that (suspension) stuff and losing two forwards early in the game makes it a real challenge, and then we lost another one as the game went on.

"We had people playing everywhere and found a way again. I thought we were pretty calm amongst all the chaos which is very pleasing."

The win, which gives the Rhinos a cushion in the top six, came at a cost with Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson and Harry Newman all picking up injuries.

"They're on the way to hospital to be assessed," added Rohan Smith.

"Cameron got a thumb injury that may need some work on it tonight. They can do some pretty special things so let's see.

"Bodene has a rib situation and he's one of the toughest blokes I've come across. He was getting ready to try and come back on but the pain was going through the roof so we weren't going to muck around with that one.

"Harry has done a hamstring. He's definitely very disappointed. He's put a lot of work into his body over this period of time and he's looking strong and fit.

"He's playing both sides of the game at a very high level and we're all disappointed.

"We'll wait and see what the verdict of the scan is and hopefully it's something he can come back from this year."

Like Leeds, Rovers went into the game without almost a dozen first-teamers and saw Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Greg Richards join the casualty list.

Kenny-Dowall's season appears to be over after sustaining an MCL injury, while Richards tore his hamstring.

After seeing his side's play-off hopes dealt a major blow, interim head coach Danny McGuire was more concerned about fielding a team against St Helens next week.

"We've got some busted bodies in there," he said.

"We've been joking about who's going to play scrum-half but I honestly don't know how we're going to put a team together next week.

"My gut feeling is we needed to win tonight. We didn't get that done so it'll be tough but we'll go again next week.