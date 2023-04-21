Rugby league to trial major changes in bid to reduce risk of head injuries

Rugby league is set to trial tackling below the armpit and taking kick-offs further forward in a bid to reduce the risk of head injuries.

The law modifications – part of a three-year research project led by Leeds Beckett University – will be trialled over four rounds of the academy competition from June 15 to July 30.

Any contact with the head or neck at any stage of the tackle will be penalised, while kick-offs will be taken from the opposition’s 40-metre line to reduce collision impacts.

Dave Rotheram, the RFL’s chief on-field officer, said: “This is another significant step in what has been an extensive research project as is appropriate and necessary for such an important issue for rugby league and other sports.

“We are aware of the considerable practical implications and challenges for players and coaches in the academy competition of the law trials, especially regarding tackle height, which is why we have worked hard to communicate with coaches and heads of youth, in terms of the level of research that has led to these recommendations, and how they will be implemented.

“Players have already been introduced to the concept of the proposals at their clubs, and they now have another six weeks or so to prepare for the trials.

“By playing under these trial law changes, everyone involved in the academy competition this summer will be making a major contribution to rugby league’s response to this major issue – and I thank them in advance, on behalf of the sport, for that.”

The announcement comes after it emerged that a 380-strong group of ex-sportsmen and women are taking legal action claiming they suffered brain injuries during their careers, including 100 rugby league players.