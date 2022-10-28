News you can trust since 1754
Rugby League World Cup 2021 Podcast: England's rise continues but tougher tests lie in store

ENGLAND maintained a steady course for the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup with victory over France at the weekend.

By YP Sport
3 minutes ago
IMPRESSIVE: England's Dom Young scores his sides sixth try during the Rugby League World Cup group A match against France at the University of Bolton Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers
They finish of their group campaign against Greece at Bramall Lane on Saturday as the tournament then prepares to enter its knockout phase.

Over the next few weeks, rugby league writers Peter Smith and James O’Brien will join host Richard Byram to discuss the previous few days’ action and pick out their personal highlights, while also looking ahead to the best fixtures coming up on the tournament schedule.

This week, James and Richard look ahead to the final round of group matches, including England’s clash against Bramall Lane.

For all the latest Rugby League World Cup news, reports and features head HERE and HERE

