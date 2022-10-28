IMPRESSIVE: England's Dom Young scores his sides sixth try during the Rugby League World Cup group A match against France at the University of Bolton Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers

They finish of their group campaign against Greece at Bramall Lane on Saturday as the tournament then prepares to enter its knockout phase.

Over the next few weeks, rugby league writers Peter Smith and James O’Brien will join host Richard Byram to discuss the previous few days’ action and pick out their personal highlights, while also looking ahead to the best fixtures coming up on the tournament schedule.

This week, James and Richard look ahead to the final round of group matches, including England’s clash against Bramall Lane.

For all the latest Rugby League World Cup news, reports and features head HERE and HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad