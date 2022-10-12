The mates will be at St James’ Park for the ‘Tournament Welcome’ which features the first match, England v Samoa. The proceedings will be officially launched by Rob Burrow, with Sir Kev not far behind.

Rob, alongside his parents Geoff and Irene, will be in the stands to start the tournament welcome event at 2pm, which ends with former teammate and friend Kevin Sinfield and others on the pitch bringing out the three tournament trophies as the tournament gets underway.

Leeds’ indie rock legends Kaiser Chiefs will also perform on the day, while Tanni Grey Thompson and Jason Robinson will join ‘Sir Kev’ in bringing the trophies onto the pitch ahead of the match on Saturday.

Kevin Sinfield (r) with Rob Burrow after completing his Extra Mile Challenge of 101 miles in under 24hrs. (Pic: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob said: “It’s an honour to get the RLWC2021 Tournament Welcome underway and join my family and my friend Kev at St James’ Park for the opening celebrations. This tournament is going to be like no other so to be there in Newcastle for that opening game, in what should be an unbelievable occasion, its going to be an absolute thrill.”

A legend of the game, Rob has been an inspiration to those involved in rugby league and beyond during his battle with MND, while best mate Kevin Sinfield has also been supporting charities with a series of gruelling challenges to raise money and awareness of MND.

RLWC2021 chief executive Jon Dutton said: “The Tournament Welcome event will be a celebration of what the tournament stands for, celebrating inclusivity and social impact at the heart of the event, before we welcome some of the world’s best athletes.

“It’s a privilege to invite Rob and his family there to help us open the tournament, as someone who personifies our bold and brave values, he’s the perfect person to help us start the Tournament Welcome and join the other amazing people on the pitch before the opening game. It’s going to be some occasion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad