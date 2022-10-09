In administering the huge victory, New Zealand inflicted on Leeds Rhinos the heaviest margin of defeat in their history when they were routed 74-0 by a hugely impressive New Zealand at Headingley.

In front of a crowd of 9,125, the Kiwis equalled the highest total against Leeds, 74-6 at Wigan in a Premiership semi-final 30 years ago.

In terms of results at Headingley, the demolition eclipsed a 58-2 defeat by Queensland in 1983.

New Zealand's Jeremy Marshall-King (r) is congratulated on scoring a try by Rionaldo Mulitalo. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

New Zealand scored 14 tries, 11 of them converted by Jordan Rapana. Had he not gone off in the closing stages, it would have been a stand-alone record.

Leeds had a try ruled out before New Zealand had touched the ball, but it was pretty much one-way traffic after that as the Kiwis powered into a 34-0 lead at the break and showed no sign of easing off in the second period.

It was always going to be a difficult assignment for Rhinos, two weeks after a Grand Final defeat to St Helens and all the physical and mental emotion exerted in reaching that stage, but New Zealand were on an entirely different level in what wasn’t much more than an opposed training session.

Considering their six NRL Grand Finalists weren’t included in their 19, they sent out an ominous warning ahead of the World Cup.

New Zealand's Jordan Rapana is tackled by Leeds at their goal line. "Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

New Zealand will presumably get better with more games under their belt, but they were very slick with the ball and defensively more than a match for what little Leeds could throw at them.

The Kiwis are popular among Leeds fans and they got a tremendous reception on what was a good occasion, off the field at least.

As a club, Rhinos know how to put on a show and they did full justice to what was a prestigious fixture against the world’s number one-ranked team, the highlight being a standing ovation for Rob Burrow who was guest of honour. It all went south when the game kicked off. Rhinos almost got a dream start, Tom Briscoe getting over at the corner off a sweet move inside three minutes, but referee Robert Hicks ruled Rhyse Martin’s pass was forward.

Then in the next set New Zealand appeared to have scored through Rapana, but he put a foot into touch in Liam Tindall’s tackle.

New Zealand perform the haka for Thomas Leuluai, with Ronaldo Mulitalo ahead of their rout of Leeds Rhinos (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

It was clear from the way they moved upfield the Kiwis weren’t here to muck about and they were in front after eight minutes, in a penalty set, when Sebastian Kris crossed off Kenny Bromwich’s offload after halves Kieran Foran and Thomas Leuluai had handled.

The second try came just five minutes later and will have brought back memories for older Leeds fans of Phil ‘Rubber Man’ Ford, a Great Britain international who played for Great Britain in their famous 1988 Test win over Australia. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad stepped, dummied and twisted through Leeds’ defence for an incredible touchdown, which was followed almost immediately by one for Ronaldo Mulitano, in another penalty set, on the left flank.

Rapana converted the first two and at 16-0 after as many minutes, it was already a case of how many the Kiwis would score.

The visitors got over the line again in their next set, but Zak Hardaker made a sensational tackle to hold up Briton Nikora, after Tindall had brought down Rapana.

The Kiwis’ first four penalties all led to tries, Kris getting his second touchdown on 24 minutes, before Jesse Bromwich was awarded a try between the posts, though there was a doubt about the grounding on each occasion.

Kris completed his hat-trick off good hands by Foran and the impressive Nicoll-Klokstad on the final play of the half.

Dean Whare, the Catalans Dragons centre appearing as a guest for New Zealand, scored from a penalty soon after the break.

The half-century came up with 21 minutes still to play. Leeds were under the cosh as it was, but added extra pressure on themselves with some mistakes in their own territory, giving a couple of interceptions and Kruise Leeming kicking out on the full.

The latter led to Nikora crashing over for the first of three tries in as many sets, Jahrome Hughes getting the next and then Nicoll-Klokstad crossing again.

Jesse Bromwich grabbed the visitors’ 12th tryand Brandon Smith sliced through with three minutes on the clock. Hughes missed with the first conversion, then Leuluai - in his final career game - took over and was off target twice.

There wasn’t much encouragement for Rhinos, though Tindall did some good things and prop Sam Walters put in a positive effort. Rhinos gave a first appearance to full-back Luke Hooley, the former Batley Bulldogs full-back signed during the week.

Others drafted in as guests were former Rhinos Adam Cuthbertson, in the final game of his career, plus ex-Kiwi Test player Keighley Cougars’ Junior Sa’u.

New Zealand open their World Cup in Warrington against Lebanon next Sunday night.