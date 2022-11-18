Host Richard Byram is joined by rugby league writer Peter Smith to discuss where it possibly went wrong for England’s men as they lost out in a dramatic overtime golden-point loss to Samoa in the semi-finals, before looking ahead to a weekend that brings finals in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments.
Rugby League World Cup Podcast: Where it went wrong for England and preview to Old Trafford finals weekend
AS Australia prepare to take on Samoa for international rugby league’s most coveted prize at Old Trafford, it’s time to look back on the success story that has been the 2021 (2022) World Cup.