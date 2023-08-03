All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Rugby League World Cup pushed back as Ashes prepares to return

The next Rugby League World Cup will take place in the southern hemisphere in 2026, the sport’s international governing body has announced.
By Mark Staniforth, PA
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:48 BST

The tournament had been due to take place in France in 2025 but the prospective hosts pulled out in May citing a failure to achieve financial guarantees.

In addition, the IRL announced a resumption of the Ashes series with England’s men’s and women’s teams travelling to Australia in 2025, and return visits from New Zealand and Australia in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The International Rugby League (IRL) said a precise decision on the hosting rights for the next World Cup will be announced later this year.

Most Popular

The revised tournament will feature a reduced field of 10 men’s teams, as well as eight-team women’s and wheelchair World Cups respectively.

IRL chairman Troy Grant said the organisation has received two separate bids to host the new tournament, presumed to be from Australia and New Zealand, which will be backed by government guarantees.

Grant said: “We will have an expedited bid process and the host will be identified before the year’s end, once the board has completed its due diligence of those bids.”

Related topics:AustraliaNew ZealandFranceEngland