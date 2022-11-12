That is the warning Wales have issued to England ahead of Sunday’s Rugby League World Cup wheelchair semi-final at the English Institute of Sport.

England may have official home advantage, but after playing all their pool matches at London’s Copper Box, are actually coming in to Wales’ ‘home’ court after they contested their three pool matches in the Steel City’s magnificent multi-purpose sports venue.

"We know the dips in the floor, places the ball bounces funnily,” laughed Stuart Williams, Wales’ larger-than-life captain.

Stuart Williams of Wales reacts ahead of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Group B match between Wales and Scotland at English Institute of Sport on November 10. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We have got to know Sheffield and that gives us a slight ‘home’ advantage.”

England are heavy favourites for a game that begins at 2.30 and follows the opening semi-final between France and Australia at noon.

Wales have never beaten England in 10 attempts, but a World Cup final in what would be their 50th international is a huge incentive for breaking that sequence.

"It’s going to be hard, there’s no doubt about that. Just like we expected it to be,” said Williams, whose side bounced back from their opening pool defeat to France to beat the USA and Scotland.

Stuart Williams of Wales leads his teammates in celebrating victory over Scotland at the EIS (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We have had some good battles with England down the years and I’m hoping this is going to be the closest battle we’ve had with them.

"It’s going to be a big showpiece occasion and what a platform to take the sport forward.

"We are one step away from the final and that’s the way we need to approach it.”

