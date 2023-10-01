All Sections
'Run hard, tackle hard': Sylvester Namo makes pledge after completing Castleford Tigers switch

Castleford Tigers have continued their 2024 recruitment drive with the signing of Papua New Guinea international Sylvester Namo on a two-year deal.
By James O'Brien
Published 1st Oct 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 18:39 BST

The prop joined North Queensland Cowboys on a train and replacement contract for the 2023 season but is still waiting for his first-grade debut.

Namo has played 39 games at Queensland Cup level since his debut for PNG Hunters in 2021.

The 23-year-old will link up with fellow new signing and PNG team-mate Nixon Putt at Wheldon Road, as well as Lebanon international Elie El-Zakhem.

“I can’t wait to make the most out of it and give my best to the club," said Namo, who represented his country three times at last year's World Cup.

"I’m a little bit nervous to be travelling alone compared to the World Cup when I came with a full squad but it’s going to be a great moment for me going overseas to play in England, especially playing at Castleford Tigers.

“We have a few PNG boys who will be good together. Liam Horne was telling me that the fans here are crazy and I can’t wait to come and meet them.

"I’ll be going onto the field to run hard, tackle hard and do my job”.

