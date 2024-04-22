Ryan Hall completes Leeds Rhinos return as veteran winger confirms retirement date

The 36-year-old is set to call time on his playing career at the end of next season to take up a role in Leeds' commercial department.

Hall scored 231 tries in 330 games in his first spell at Headingley from 2007 to 2018 on his way to winning six Super League Grand Finals, two World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups.

The winger has resurrected his career at Hull KR after an ill-fated two-year spell in the NRL with Sydney Roosters, scoring 52 tries in 83 appearances to help transform the club's fortunes.

Hall has decided to end his four-year association with Rovers at the end of the season to finish his career where it started.

"I am really happy that my career is going full circle and I will play my final year at the Rhinos," said Hall.

"However, I am under no illusions. People might be saying it’s a fairytale but this is not a parade for me. I have got work to do and I still feel I have got good rugby in the legs.

"I know Leeds want to be at the top of the game and, having been at AMT Headingley for a number of games over the last 18 months, I can see the talent that is within the squad.

Ryan Hall had already confirmed his Hull KR exit. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It’s time to roll my sleeves up. I am coming to a job. I was fortunate to be a part of teams that gave some of my team-mates incredible finales to their career and I know how much hard work that takes to achieve.

"As players we are often told of the importance of planning for life after playing and the opportunity for me to start that next stage of my life at the Rhinos from 2026 onwards is wonderful."

Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith, who finds himself under pressure following an unconvincing start to the 2024 campaign, views the signing of Hall as a significant addition.

"Ryan is a model professional who has continued to perform at the highest level for many years," said Smith.

Ryan Hall, right, is heading back to his hometown club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He is highly respected by his team-mates and I think he will be a great addition to our group, especially with the large number of players emerging from our academy in the coming years.

"He will be one of our leaders within the group and I am sure the mentoring he will offer our younger players will be invaluable given everything he has achieved in the game and importantly here at the Rhinos.