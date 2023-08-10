Ryan Hall named in Hull KR squad for Challenge Cup final against Leigh Leopards

The veteran winger has not played since suffering a calf injury at former club Leeds Rhinos on July 14.
Hall pulled out of the semi-final against Wigan Warriors after aggravating the issue during the warm-up but is now set to get the chance to add to his two Wembley wins with the Rhinos.
Rovers assistant coach Danny McGuire said on Monday: “As long as we get a decent day out of him on Wednesday, I'll be very, very surprised if he doesn't play."
The 35-year-old, who won the Lance Todd Trophy in 2014, is expected to replace Louis Senior in Willie Peters' line-up.
Dean Hadley is another likely change to the team that beat Wigan to reach the final. He sat out the golden-point win at Headingley due to a concussion.
Hall, George King and Jimmy Keinhorst are the only players in the 21-man squad with previous Challenge Cup final experience.
Peters welcomes back his frontline players after making 13 changes for last week's 64-6 Super League defeat at Wigan.
Mikey Lewis is set to start at full-back in a repeat of the semi-final, with Headingley hero Brad Schneider alongside Rowan Milnes in the halves.
Peters has chopped and change in the number one position since Lachlan Coote sustained a career-ending concussion in June.
Jordan Abdull, Jesse Sue and Sam Wood are the only players currently sidelined through injury.
The additions of Hall and Hadley aside, Peters is likely to field the team that booked KR's place in the final as the club look to repeat their only Challenge Cup success to date in 1980.
Hull KR 21-man squad: Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Parcell, King, Linnett, Minchella, Litten, Kennedy, Batchelor, Storton, Keinhorst, Lewis, Milnes, Hadley, Senior, Johnson, Luckley, Aydin, Schneider.