Ryan Hall named in Hull KR squad for Challenge Cup final against Leigh Leopards

Ryan Hall is poised to return at Wembley after being named in Hull KR's 21-man squad for Saturday's Challenge Cup final against Leigh Leopards.

The veteran winger has not played since suffering a calf injury at former club Leeds Rhinos on July 14.

Hall pulled out of the semi-final against Wigan Warriors after aggravating the issue during the warm-up but is now set to get the chance to add to his two Wembley wins with the Rhinos.

Rovers assistant coach Danny McGuire said on Monday: “As long as we get a decent day out of him on Wednesday, I'll be very, very surprised if he doesn't play."

The 35-year-old, who won the Lance Todd Trophy in 2014, is expected to replace Louis Senior in Willie Peters' line-up.

Dean Hadley is another likely change to the team that beat Wigan to reach the final. He sat out the golden-point win at Headingley due to a concussion.

Hall, George King and Jimmy Keinhorst are the only players in the 21-man squad with previous Challenge Cup final experience.

Peters welcomes back his frontline players after making 13 changes for last week's 64-6 Super League defeat at Wigan.

Ryan Hall is set to give the Robins a major boost. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Mikey Lewis is set to start at full-back in a repeat of the semi-final, with Headingley hero Brad Schneider alongside Rowan Milnes in the halves.

Peters has chopped and change in the number one position since Lachlan Coote sustained a career-ending concussion in June.

Jordan Abdull, Jesse Sue and Sam Wood are the only players currently sidelined through injury.