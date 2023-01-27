Former Castleford Tigers utility man Ryan Hampshire has found a new club after rejoining Wigan Warriors on an initial one-year contract.

The 28-year-old had been in talks with Castleford over a new deal after continuing his ACL rehabilitation at the club following the expiry of his short-term contract.

However, the Wigan academy product has gone back to where it all began, signing a deal for 2023 which includes options in the Warriors' favour for two more years.

“I am delighted to be coming back to Wigan," said Hampshire.

"I am a different person from seven years ago and keen to show the Wigan fans my commitment and capabilities.

"I look forward to the opportunity to help Wigan win more trophies and to earning the respect and confidence of my team-mates.”

Hampshire has endured a difficult time since leaving Wakefield Trinity at the end of 2021.

After showing patience in his search for a new club, he eventually landed a deal last March when he was snapped up by Castleford, only to break his hand in his first match for the reserves.

Ryan Hampshire played five times for Castleford Tigers in 2022. (Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Hampshire caught the eye on his return to action before seeing his season wrecked by a serious knee injury.

The full-back, who also provides cover in the halves, will miss the start of the new campaign as he completes his recovery but once fit, Wigan boss Matt Peet expects him to make a positive impression.

“I have stayed in contact with Ryan over the years and know him well," said Peet, who coached Hampshire at academy level.

"When the possibility came up to sign him, I discussed it fully with my coaching team and our playing group. We believe Ryan is a talented player and we can bring even more out of him.

Ryan Hampshire in action against Hull KR. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

“He will provide important back-up options across half-backs, full-back and three-quarters and can drive competition for places.