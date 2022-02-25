Trinity's head coach Willie Poching. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Saints are aiming for a fourth straight Super League title and have started their latest defence with two emphatic wins.

Kristian Woolf’s side vanquished Catalans Dragons – the side they beat in last year’s Grand Final – 28-8 before sweeping past Hull FC 38-6 on Saturday.

In contrast, Wakefield have yet to get off the mark as they head to the Totally Wicked Stadium this evening.

“They are firing on all cylinders aren’t they?” said Poching.

“And they are confident; everything seems to be clicking for them at the moment.

“That’s what happens when you’re full of confidence and sitting at the top. The one thing about St Helens over a while they have been successful is they haven’t had to mix too much as far as their squad selection is week in week out.

“It’s almost unheard of where they have kept pretty much the same squad consistently for the last two years.

“It builds harmony, cohesion and understanding and you are almost playing on instinct.

“But they are defending with a tenacity and aggression and intensity that has ruffled a few feathers in the first couple of rounds.

“For us, it’s about being able to hold your composure when that is happening.

“That’s the game. It’s a physical game for 80 minutes.”

Although Trinity have lost both their games so far there is no doubting their resilience and spirit.

They pushed Catalans close in Perpignan last weekend, losing just 24-22 having also been narrowly pipped 16-12 by Hull FC.

“We did tremendously well against Catalans yet are disappointed, at the same time, that we didn’t come away with the two points,” added Poching.

“We understand what the challenge is against the high-flying side St Helens are. But we have some belief in our squad we can go give a good account of ourselves and a performance that is required of us if we’re to come away with anything.

“We won’t take a backward step.”