Salford Red Devils 32 Huddersfield Giants 12: Krisnan Inu shines as Salford Red Devils come from behind to sink sorry Huddersfield Giants

Krisnan Inu scored 20 points as Salford kept their top-five hopes alive with a 32-12 win over relegation-threatened Huddersfield at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The centre scored a try and kicked eight goals as Ian Watson’s side, who had trailed 12-10 with 14 minutes remaining, produced a stirring finish to leave the Giants entrenched in a battle to keep their place in Betfred Super League.

With the game seemingly in the balance, Salford forward Mark Flanagan got the game’s crucial score on 66 minutes after a brilliant offload from Jackson Hastings ga ve him a clear sight of the tryline.

The score completely floored Huddersfield as they conceded 14 points in the final 10 minutes.

Logan Tomkins got the game’s first try in the 15th minute as he spun free at dummy-half to score from close range. Inu added the conversion to go with an early penalty to make it 8-0 to the Red Devils.

The visitors survived a couple of defensive scares and capitalised on a rare spell of pressure in the Salford half to score seven minutes before half-time. Darnell McIntosh was on hand to finish off in the corner after Thomas Holmes and Jacob Wardle had combined on the left edge. Oliver Russell was unable to convert but he did kick a penalty soon after.

An exciting break from Derrell Olpherts split the Giants’ defence wide open but his pass to Tui Lolohea was spilled. With the first half almost over, Inu kicked a penalty from more than 40 metres out after Huddersfield were cautioned for a ball steal and the home side just about deserved their 10-6 interval lead. The second period proved just as scrappy with numerous stoppages for injuries and chances at a premium.

The visitors took the lead for the first time in the game in the 50th minute. Louis Senior prodded through a short kick to the Salford ingoal and Russell was quickest to react and touched down, also adding the conversion to make it 10-12.

Neat interplay between Ryan Lannon and Hastings set up the play from which Flanagan scored the game’s decisive try in the 66th minute and Inu’s conversion, as well as a penalty, opened up a converted-try lead and Huddersfield imploded.

With minutes remaining, Inu kicked another long-range penalty after an off-the-ball altercation and Salford completed their comeback in rousing style – adding late converted tries through Lolohea, set up by Niall Evalds’ break, and Inu in the final moments.