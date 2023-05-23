Salford Red Devils reject Tyler Dupree transfer request amid serious interest in England prop

Salford Red Devils have rejected a transfer request by England prop Tyler Dupree amid speculation of a six-figure bid from Hull KR.

The Leeds Rhinos academy product joined Salford from Widnes Vikings last May and has enjoyed a meteoric rise, leading to his international debut against France in April.

Dupree was recently rewarded with a new contract through to the end of 2025 but that has not discouraged the ambitious Robins who have launched two bids for the 23-year-old, according to Rugby League Live.

After seeing both offers rejected, Dupree has asked to leave the Red Devils in an attempt to push through the move, which would see him join Rovers at the end of this season.

Salford are standing firm as they look to build their team around the talented front-rower.

Director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said in a statement on Monday: “I can confirm the club have received a transfer request from the agent of Tyler Dupree today.

"We have strongly refused the request, with the player still a big part of our plans going forward.

“As a club, we are committed to retaining our players and after a recent extension, Tyler is contracted until the end of 2025.”