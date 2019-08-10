Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants - Back to basics as Huddersfield fight for their Super League lives

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are prepared to scrap their way to an ugly win at Salford Red Devils tomorrow.

A 44-0 home loss to Leeds Rhinos eight days ago left Giants reeling and stand-off Lee Gaskell says they are ready to do whatever necessary to put that right.

Having been dragged back into the relegation dogfight, their battle plan tomorrow will be to keep things simple, get the small things right and make sure they are more hungry than their in-form, top-five-chasing, hosts. Salford have won all three of their games since Huddersfield upset the odds with a 36-18 victory there in early July, but Gaskell believes a similar approach can pay off again.

“Last time we played them we said we’d go and give 100 per cent effort and see where that takes us,” said the former Salford loan player.

“I think we did that, we defended well for each other and that’s what got us the win. It wasn’t the pretty stuff and it’s the same again this week.

“If we turn up with the right intent and do the right things there’s no reason why we can’t have the same result.”

After being out-played in every aspect of the game by Leeds, Huddersfield have gone back to basics in training.

Gaskell confirmed: “We have kept it simple this week: want it more than them, work hard and try and control the tempo of the game.

“We know if we do that we are going to give ourselves a chance. Leeds had nearly 1,000 more metres than us last week and if you give any team in Super League that kind of ball and that kind of distance running with the ball you won’t give yourself a chance.”