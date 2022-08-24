Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites are effectively out of the Super League play-off race following a ninth defeat in 11 games at the hands of Wakefield Trinity last week.

Although they can still mathematically make the top six, Hull's vastly inferior points difference coupled with a penultimate round match between Castleford Tigers and Salford means Hodgson's men need a miracle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The injury-ravaged Airlie Birds are playing for pride, something Hodgson is demanding at the end of another challenging season.

Brett Hodgson's side are effectively out of the play-off race. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's a good opportunity for us," he said.

"We want a performance that shows pride, that shows a bit of grit and willingness to keep digging in for each other.

"We're going there to compete and perform regardless of who is on the field.

"Everyone knows the scenario that we're in so we don't have to keep going on about that but we're going there wanting to express ourselves and put in a good performance."

Hull FC were beaten by Wakefield Trinity last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Whereas Hull have hit a wall to continue a worrying trend, Salford are in possession of a play-off spot heading into the final week of the regular campaign.

Paul Rowley's free-scoring team have won seven of their last nine games, including a hugely impressive victory over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan last time out.

Hodgson believes the Black and Whites are capable of knocking Salford off their stride.

"They are one of the form teams," he said.

Salford Red Devils have peaked at the right time. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"The way they're playing offensively is very good. They're throwing the ball around and you can see they are playing with plenty of confidence as well.

"The one thing that they've had is the same squad every week and that helps - the likes of (Marc) Sneyd and (Brodie) Croft and (Andy) Ackers at dummy-half playing together.

"They are getting key men back at the right time of the season and we're under no illusions that it's going to be a difficult task for us.

"We need to make sure we've got that confidence to compete. We understand the task ahead and we're going there with a plan to try and disrupt that."

Without a dozen first-team players through injury, Hodgson is likely to field yet another debutant at the AJ Bell Stadium.

"Number 42 is a new boy called Will Gardiner who's come up from the reserves," he added.

"We're looking at them to get out there, participate and do their best to understand what it takes to be in Super League and get that experience.