The Red Devils came into the new season with the smallest squad in Super League following the loss of Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers and Ken Sio among others.

Paul Rowley's side have largely been written off as play-off contenders but Peters is not buying their tale of woe.

"They're a good team," said Peters ahead of Saturday’s clash.

"I know they play it down. I know their messaging is around having the lowest budget and that they should finish 12th but we don't buy into all of that.

"I know exactly their approach, their messages and what they'll be doing internally. You look at their backline and the players in their 17 and they're of high quality.

"They're getting David Nofoaluma who I'd imagine will play this week. Individually, they're as good as most teams, certainly with the ball.

"They're going to be a threat. We've put a lot of detail into preparing this week but a lot of planning will go into what we can do better."

Willie Peters is wary of the threat posed by Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Salford got off the mark against Castleford Tigers on home soil last week after starting the season with a narrow defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Rovers, meanwhile, are protecting a 100 per cent record following wins over Hull FC and Leeds.

The Robins conceded just 12 points in their opening two games but Peters has warned against complacency.

"When I came to the club, our defence was the number one priority – and that won't change," he said.

Hull KR have been strong defensively in the early rounds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You throw discipline in with that as well. They're the two areas we're focusing on.

"When your run metres are high, it means you're doing OK. You still need to make sure you're asking questions with the ball.

"The main area we want to get right is our defence. We're certainly getting that right but there's no end to that.