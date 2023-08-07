Sam Burgess back in Super League as Warrington Wolves head coach in shock move

Warrington Wolves have appointed former dual-code England international Sam Burgess as head coach from the start of next season.

The Betfred Super League club have confirmed the 34-year-old, currently assistant boss at South Sydney Rabbitohs, has agreed a two-year contract to become Daryl Powell’s permanent successor at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Gary Chambers, who has been in interim charge since Powell’s departure last week, will oversee the remainder of the 2023 campaign before taking up a new role as director of rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury-born Burgess enjoyed a hugely-successful playing career, predominantly in Australia, after making his name with Bradford Bulls.

He famously led the Russell Crowe-owned Rabbitohs to NRL glory in 2014, winning the Clive Churchill medal as Grand Final man of the match despite playing with a broken cheekbone.

He earned 26 international caps and captained the England side that reached the 2017 World Cup final after returning to the sport following a high-profile but brief spell in rugby union. He retired in 2019.

Burgess said: “I’m pleased to confirm I will take on the role of head coach at the Warrington Wolves for seasons ’24-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From playing in the Super League to having the opportunity to lead an incredible club, it’s a full-circle moment and one I am fully committed to and excited by.”

Former England international Sam Burgess is back in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Warrington parted company with former Castleford Tigers coach Powell after a run of seven defeats in eight games.

The club had begun the season with eight successive wins but have since slipped down to fifth in the Super League table.

Wolves chairman Stuart Middleton said: “We’re thrilled to have Sam join us as our new head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is an impressive, young and determined coach with a huge reputation within the sport.

“He was a leader for both club and country at the highest level throughout his playing career and is extremely well driven to now make his mark as a coach in Super League.”