Sam Walters explains Leeds Rhinos exit after joining Super League rivals

Wigan Warriors have confirmed the signing of Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Walters on a three-year deal from 2024.

Rhinos boss Rohan Smith last month revealed that Walters was on his way out of Headingley after turning down a "massive upgrade" on his current deal.

The Widnes native has instead opted to join Wigan when his contract expires at the end of this year.

Walters has made 29 Super League appearances for Leeds, taking his try tally to five with a double in Friday's rout of Huddersfield Giants.

"I am looking forward to joining Wigan Warriors next season," he said.

"To be part of such a successful team is exciting and I can't wait to develop my game and become a small part in future success.

"Thank you to Leeds Rhinos for the last few years but I felt the time was right for me to take on this challenge."

The 22-year-old, who has gained further experience during loan spells with Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls, will join former Rhinos team-mate Kruise Leeming at the DW Stadium next year after the hooker secured his Super League return over the weekend.

Sam Walters carries the ball in against Huddersfield Giants. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The Warriors have also signed Catalans Dragons prop Tiaki Chan on a long-term deal from 2024.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: "Sam has the skill and stature to play through the middle or as a back-rower.