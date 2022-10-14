Samoa captain Junior Paulo hoping to benefit from 'low-key' Doncaster base

The Samoans have enjoyed a relaxed build-up in the South Yorkshire town with the squad pictured between a takeaway and an off licence shortly after the arrival of the eight players that featured in the NRL Grand Final.

For Matt Parish’s star-studded team, the tournament represents an opportunity to escape the goldfish bowl life back home.

"That was the first outing we had as a group to go out and experience Doncaster," said Paulo, who was part of the Parramatta Eels side that lost to Penrith Panthers in Sydney on October 2.

"The people have been welcoming. We speak about the social impact that rugby league can have on the community and they've definitely embraced us.

"I quite like where we are. It's a bit low key which is quite nice."

Tournament dark horses Samoa have been playing catch-up since coming together as a group.

While 10 of the 16 competing nations were playing warm-up matches last weekend, Parish was still waiting for most of his star names to arrive in the country.

Junior Paulo will lead out Samoa at St James' Park. (Picture: Getty Images for RLWC2021)

Samoa have played only once since 2019 – comfortably beating the Cook Islands in June – but captain Paulo believes they have a head start in terms of unity after making a pact to represent their heritage.

"It's something we've spoken about throughout the year – pledging to Samoa," he said.

“We’re definitely proud of where we come from and our heritage. Although it was a sacrifice turning your back on those tier-one nations like Australia and New Zealand, it’s about the social impact on what we can provide for the next generation.”

Samoa have the opportunity to spoil England's party when they take on the hosts in the opening game on Saturday.

The World Cup captains gather at the launch event. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“That would be quite the outcome for us,” added Paulo.