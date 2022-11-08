Samoa coach Lee Radford makes Morgan Knowles comparison as he confirms Junior Paulo appeal

The Parramatta Eels prop forward was placed on report for use of the elbow during Samoa’s 20-18 semi-final win over Tonga on Sunday and has been given a one-match penalty notice by the tournament’s match review panel.

That would rule him out of Saturday’s clash with England at the Emirates Stadium but Samoa are appealing against the decision and their case is due to be heard on Tuesday evening.

Radford, the Castleford Tigers head coach who has been right-hand man to Matt Parish during Samoa’s World Cup campaign, admits Paulo is key to their ambitions and believes a precedent was set when St Helens managed to overturn a suspension that initially ruled England forward Knowles out of the Super League Grand Final in September.

“It’s got huge implications,” Radford said. “Junior has been fantastic. He’s a genuine leader of men and to have him out there is important.

“Like the Morgan Knowles scenario in the Grand Final, you want your best players playing in the big games, no matter which team you support, so hopefully that decision goes the right way.”

Samoa, who have reached their first World Cup semi-final, are honing their preparations for Saturday’s game with a fitness and rehabilitation session at the home of Leicester Tigers.

The move came about through former Samoa international Freddie Tuilagi’s association with his old club.

