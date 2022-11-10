Samoa forced into change for World Cup semi-final against England as key man heads home

The 27-year-old Wests Tigers hooker or half-back, who made 25 appearances in the Championship for Featherstone in 2021, takes the place of ex-Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi, who had started all of Samoa’s four matches in the tournament so far.

Levi in October was released from the last year of his contract with Huddersfield for family reasons and it is now thought he is heading back home to Australia.

Coach Matt Parish has promoted Brown, who was 18th man for Samoa’s 20-18 quarter-final win over Tonga, and also recalled Penrith prop Spencer Leniu, who was a late withdrawal last Sunday.

Captain Junior Paulo was cleared to play after Samoa successfully challenged a one-match penalty notice imposed by the tournament’s match-review panel for use of the elbow in the game at Warrington.

The squad includes Salford Red Devils threequarters Tim Lafai and Ken Sio, who were late additions to the squad following a spate of injuries sustained in Samoa’s opening 60-6 defeat by England.

Samoa’s 19-man squad: F Brown (Wests Tigers), S Crichton (Penrith), C Harris-Tavita (NZ Warriors), R Hunt (Cronulla), O Kaufusi (Parramatta), T Lafai (Salford), S Leniu (Penrith), J Luai (Penrith), T May (Penrith), A Milford (Brisbane), J Papali’i (Canberra), J Paulo (Parramatta, captain), L Sao (Hull), K Sio (Salford), J Su’a (St George Illawarra), J Suaali’i (Sydney Roosters), M Taupa’u (Manly), B To’o (Penrith), K Tuilagi (Wests Tigers).