Samoa players determined to ensure redemption story has glorious final chapter

AS Samoa trudged off the field at St James' Park, few would have backed them to reach the Old Trafford decider.

The Pacific Islanders produced an insipid performance in the opening game against England, shipping tries at an alarming rate in the closing stages of the 60-6 defeat.

But head coach Matt Parish played down the significance of the first game from the outset, stressing in the build-up that "the one on November 19 is probably a bit more important than this one".

Five weeks on, Samoa are preparing for the big one after showing astonishing powers of recovery.

Stephen Crichton, who rounded off the latest chapter in Samoa's redemption story with a nerveless drop goal in last week's semi-final against England, felt Parish's side had a duty to put pride back in the badge.

"It hit all the boys with a shock," he said. "We had a massive expectation going into that first game and it hit us different that we lost by that much and had put that type of shame on Samoa and our people.

"Everybody wanted to turn it around and be better. I think the boys have done that."

A first World Cup final is the reward, with 11-time champions Australia standing in the way of Samoa and a success story for the ages.

POWERS OF RECOVERY: Samoa celebrate after winning their semi-final against World Cup hosts England at the Emirates Stadium through a golden point. Today sees them take on favourites Australia in the final at Old Trafford. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA.

Jaydn Su'a's belief never wavered in the aftermath of a dark day.

"It was very upsetting," said the second-rower. "We had a lot of support and love going into the World Cup.

"We've silenced a lot of people. That's what we knew we were going to do.

"That wasn't us in the first game. It was a long time between games against England but as soon as we got that opportunity we weren't going to let it slip again."

Stephen Crichton of Samoa takes a selfie with team-mates following the victory over England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for RLWC)

Win or lose today, Parish's men have already written their names into Samoan folklore.

The nation is buzzing with excitement and there has been an unprecedented demand for Samoan flags overseas, with shops in Auckland selling out of the hot ticket item.

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, meanwhile, has delivered an emotional five-minute video message in which he speaks of his pride in his fellow Samoans.

"It's gone global," said Crichton.

Stephen Crichton kicks the winning drop goal. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for RLWC)

"It just means a lot to do that, not just for myself but for the boys in our squad, our motherland and the people of Samoa as well.

"We've seen all the videos that have come out from it and how proud they are. It's been pretty hectic. I'm heaps proud of the boys."

Crichton was born in Apia and moved with his parents to New Zealand at the age of two before eventually settling in Australia.

The Penrith Panthers centre toured the UK with the Australian Schoolboys in 2018 and could have been lining up for the opposition at Old Trafford had his career not taken a different course.

“We lost every game against England that year,” he said.

“I never thought I would have the chance to come back here and represent Samoa but everything happens for a reason.”

Samoa failed to live up to the hype in the opening game. (Picture: Getty Images)

Parish, an Australian who has been coaching Samoa since 2013, proudly described his adopted nation as “a little dot in the Pacific” following the epic Emirates Stadium win over England.

Crichton is determined to put his country firmly on the map this weekend.

"That was the whole idea of it when the boys first made that pledge to Samoa," said Crichton, who saw the likes of Junior Paulo, Brian To'o and Joseph Suaalii join him in turning down advances from Australia to represent their heritage.

"We didn't want to be in it just to compete with other teams; we were in it to make it to the top. I think we've done that throughout the tournament.

"If we were to take it out, it would be a massive win for not just us but Samoa as well."

After failing to live up to their favourites tag in the opening game, Samoa have looked more comfortable as the underdogs in the knockout rounds.

The dramatic wins over Tonga and England have left Crichton believing anything is possible against Australia.

"Being the underdogs is probably a good thing," he said. "They're the top team that everyone wants to play. It's a side full of superstars so it's definitely going to test us but I've got full confidence in the boys that we can get the job done."

Regardless of the result, Su'a has predicted a bright future for the nation.

"I'm pretty sure 47 per cent of the NRL is made up of Pacific islanders," he said.

"We've got some of the best players in the world: (Jarome) Luai, Critter (Crichton), Junior, (Josh) Papali'i. Our depth is growing and it's translating onto the field.