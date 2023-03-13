Seven Super League players charged but no bans in aftermath of round four

Both players were charged with grade B dangerous contact and have each been fined £250 by the match review panel.
While Westerman is free from suspension, he must prove his fitness for the visit of the Rhinos after picking up a "dead glute" in last week's heavy defeat at Huddersfield Giants.
After five bans were handed out in the wake of round three, there are no such issues for clubs this week.
Hull KR centre Tom Opacic and Hull FC pair Josh Griffin and Jack Brown have also avoided suspension after being issued with charges.
Griffin and Brown were charged with grade B tripping and dangerous throw offences respectively, resulting in £250 fines.
Opacic has escaped punishment for grade A dangerous contact.
Catalans Dragons forward Manu Ma'u and Warrington Wolves back-rower Ben Currie have also been fined for grade B offences, while St Helens prop Matty Lees was cautioned for dangerous contact.