Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall has pushed any thoughts about retirement to the back of his mind ahead of his 17th season as a professional.

The former New Zealand international, who turns 35 next week, joined the Robins in late 2019 and has become an integral part of the set-up at Craven Park.

After maintaining his high standards last year to earn a place in the Super League Dream Team, he is open-minded about whether this season will be his last.

"I don't try to predict the future," said Kenny-Dowall, whose contract expires at the end of the year.

"I live in the moment. I'm enjoying it at the moment. I just want to focus on the start of the season and get through every match. We'll work the rest out later."

Kenny-Dowall has made over 350 career appearances since breaking through at Sydney Roosters in 2007, including 65 for Rovers.

The hardworking centre may be in the twilight of his career but he is in optimum condition thanks to a gruelling pre-season under new KR boss Willie Peters.

"I feel even sharper because the intensity of training has gone up," he said. "That's given me a higher fitness level.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall is feeling good ahead of another season with Hull KR. (Photo: Hull KR)

"I'm trying to get the best out of myself and still improve. You always have to keep trying to be better. That's the key.

"I feel like I've reaped the results of a better pre-season and am hoping that translates onto the field."

Kenny-Dowall was an NRL Grand Final winner with the Roosters and helped New Zealand to two Four Nations titles.

He is driven by a desire to achieve success in England with Hull KR.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall earned a place in the 2022 Dream Team. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You never lose the passion for winning," said Kenny-Dowall. "That always keeps me motivated.

"Everything you do at this stage of your career, you want to make the most of it. I'll attack this year. Hopefully it's a successful one."

Rovers head into the 2023 campaign with a new-look squad after an impressive recruitment drive.

Tom Opacic, Sauaso Sue and Rhys Kennedy have arrived from the NRL, complemented by shrewd domestic recruits including James Batchelor and Louis Senior.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall led Hull KR out at Elland Road in May. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They've added so much to the group with their knowledge and experience," said Kenny-Dowall.

"James Batchelor has been incredible with his levels of fitness, strength and attitude.

"The overseas guys really look the part and will bring a lot to the team. They're all adding to the squad we already had."

Fresh from helping Parramatta Eels reach the NRL Grand Final, Opacic is viewed as the man to shore up KR's problem right edge.

Kenny-Dowall believes the Robins are getting a player at the peak of his powers.

"He's probably coming into his prime having played a few years in the NRL," said Kenny-Dowall.

"He's come from Parramatta who made the Grand Final last year. He was a massive part of that team.

"He's going to bring so much. He'll bring a real steady influence to that right edge.

"We're looking forward to seeing what he can add to the team once he's out on the pitch."

Rovers have reached two semi-finals during Kenny-Dowall's time at the club, falling short of a maiden Grand Final in 2021 before suffering a disappointing Challenge Cup defeat to Huddersfield Giants last year.

Kenny-Dowall is optimistic Peters' men can take the next step and reach a major final.

"We've got stronger depth now and the younger guys are a year older and more experienced," he said.

"We've probably spent a lot more on the salary cap as well this year and you can see the standard of training has gone up.

"We'll definitely be a shot this year. We're confident in our own ability and what we can achieve this year.