Simon Grix makes Hull FC move after stepping down as Halifax Panthers head coach

Simon Grix has joined Hull FC as an assistant after leaving his role as Halifax Panthers head coach.

The 38-year-old led Fax to 1895 Cup success and a Challenge Cup semi-final during his five years in charge, as well as back-to-back third-place finishes in the Championship in 2021 and 2022.

Grix is reunited with Tony Smith after playing under the experienced head coach at Warrington Wolves.

“Halifax has been a great place for me to work and learn in the last few years," said Grix.

"All of the players and the staff have been a pleasure to work with. In truth, I could have stayed for a few more years but I want to be in the coaching game for a while and the opportunity to continue learning with Hull FC is a massive one for me.

“Tony is tried and tested. He’s one of the most experienced coaches in rugby league and that can only be a positive thing for my own personal development as a coach.

“During my time at Warrington, Tony was really focused on bringing some good, quality youngsters through and that’s something I’m really looking forward to being a part of here at Hull. It’s going to be exciting to be a part of their journeys."

Grix replaces Gareth Ellis on Smith's coaching staff following the former Hull captain's departure at the end of the season.

Simon Grix has left Halifax for Hull FC. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Since he has retired from playing, I have watched him blossom into a fantastic, young British rugby league coach," said Smith.

“He has done a fantastic job at Halifax. He’s made regular visits to wherever I have been coaching throughout my career, which demonstrates his keenness to develop his own coaching methods.

“We’re hopeful that Simon will be able to come in and apply some of the things he has learned in the last few years.