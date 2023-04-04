Easter is all about Rivals Round in 2023 as Super League clubs throw everything into a date with familiar foes.

The traditional double-header was scrapped for good at the end of last year in a move celebrated by players across the competition.

With just 80 minutes to negoitate rather than the usual 160, the players have the opportunity to showcase the best of Super League in blockbuster match-ups.

Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity kick off the weekend in a Thursday night clash between two desperate rivals before Hull FC host Hull KR at a sold-out MKM Stadium on Good Friday.

Leeds Rhinos welcome Huddersfield Giants to Headingley on Sunday evening to bring down the curtain on Rivals Round.

Elsewhere, Wigan Warriors and St Helens lock horns at the DW Stadium, Leigh Leopards entertain Salford Red Devils, and the top two meet in Perpignan as Catalans Dragons face Warrington Wolves.

For the clubs taking on fierce rivals, Easter offers the chance to gain impetus as the season approaches the halfway mark.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at six of the best Yorkshire derby wins in recent Super League history.

Brad Dwyer was the unlikely derby hero for Leeds Rhinos in March 2019. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds Rhinos 24 Castleford Tigers 25, March 2018

After suffering Grand Final heartbreak at the hands of their rivals in their previous meeting, the Tigers scored at a point a minute to storm into a 24-0 lead at Elland Road.

Tries from Kallum Watkins and Ash Handley gave Leeds hope but Luke Gale's drop goal on the stroke of half-time ultimately settled a breathless contest.

The Rhinos outscored Castleford five tries to four but Watkins converted only two, with his late touchline miss confirming a dramatic victory for the Tigers.

Hull KR celebrate Jimmy Keinhorst's famous derby winner in 2019. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull KR 18 Hull FC 16, February 2019

In terms of late drama and unbridled joy, the 2019 round one win in front of a full house at Craven Park is tough to top from a Hull KR perspective.

Tries from Joel Tomkins and Mitch Garbutt sent the Robins into the break with a narrow lead after wiping out early Sika Manu and Matty Dawson-Jones scores.

FC appeared to have snatched the points courtesy of Bureta Faraimo’s effort but Jimmy Keinhorst had other ideas, producing a flying finish in the dying seconds to give Rovers a victory that will never be forgotten by the home supporters in attendance.

Lewis Murphy celebrates after going the length of the field against Castleford Tigers. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Leeds Rhinos 21 Castleford Tigers 20, March 2019

David Furner did not last long in the Headingley hot seat and will perhaps be best remembered for his reaction to Brad Dwyer's scruffy golden-point winner.

The Australian could be seen shouting 'No!" when the hooker lined up a 40-metre drop goal before going wild after seeing the ball land the right side of the crossbar to give him just his second win in nine games.

Leeds did it the hard way after taking a 20-4 lead into the final quarter, Konrad Hurrell, Handley, Liam Sutcliffe and Trent Merrin scoring the tries.

Liam Watts, Greg Minikin, Chris Clarkson and Alex Foster crossed for Castleford to take the game to extra time but they were denied by an unlikely hero.

Huddersfield Giants 14 Leeds Rhinos 13, May 2021

In the final days of the behind closed doors era, the West Yorkshire rivals produced a thriller at the John Smith's Stadium.

Aidan Sezer – now of the Rhinos – scored two tries either side of half-time to cancel out Bodene Thompson's early effort, only for Handley to hit back for the visitors.

With the score locked at 12-12, Leeds edged in front late on when Sutcliffe landed a drop goal at the third attempt via the crossbar.

But just when the Rhinos thought their luck was in, Sezer drew Huddersfield level before Lee Gaskell held his nerve on the last play of the game to nail a 40-metre drop goal and secure the Giants a first Super League victory under Ian Watson.

Hull FC 23 Hull KR 22, August 2021

The Black and Whites endured a miserable finish to the 2021 campaign but won the game that mattered to the supporters.

Faraimo's double and tries from Adam Swift and Carlos Tuimavave put Hull in control before Albert Vete added to scores from Keinhorst, Rowan Milnes and Ben Crooks to set up a grandstand finish.

Marc Sneyd – as he so often does – kept his cool to slot over a drop goal and give Hull their only win in the final 10 games of Brett Hodgson's first season in charge.

Castleford Tigers 6 Wakefield Trinity 32, July 2022

Trinity do not have to look far for inspiration as they set about pulling off another great escape.

Wakefield arrived at Wheldon Road on a 17-match losing run against their rivals and were without a win in their previous five Super League games.

