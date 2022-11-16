Six uncapped players Shaun Wane could turn to in 2023 as part of England rebuild

England are set to usher in a new era after crashing out of the World Cup with an ageing squad.

Shaun Wane's side were fancied to book an Old Trafford date with Australia only to produce their worst performance of the tournament in a painful golden-point loss to Samoa in last week's semi-final.

The end of a World Cup campaign signals the start of a new cycle as attention turns to France 2025.

With eight of the 17 that lost to Samoa on the wrong side of 30, it is time to look to the future.

Although it is unclear who England will face next autumn, the Rugby Football League has moved quickly to set up an April date with France in Warrington.

The game will provide Wane with an opportunity to look at some of the young talent in Super League.

Here, The Yorkshire Post picks out six uncapped players who could make their England debut in 2023.

Harry Newman

Cameron Smith is primed for a big year in 2023. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

But for a fresh hamstring injury, there is every chance the Leeds Rhinos centre would have lined up for England in this World Cup.

Newman is due some luck after being restricted to 32 appearances in the past three seasons.

If he can enjoy an injury-free start to next year, he will be a shoo-in for the match against France.

Jez Litten

Jez Litten in action for Hull KR.

England were crying out for a running threat in last week's semi-final but Samoa had nothing to worry about around the ruck with Michael McIlorum making one solitary dummy-half run.

Andy Ackers and Kruise Leeming will be among those in the mix in April, along with Hull KR hooker Jez Litten.

The 24-year-old tackles above his weight defensively and is a livewire around the ruck with a developing kicking game, while he has had a taste of the international scene through the England Knights programme.

Oliver Wilson

Wakefield Trinity's Lewis Murphy scores a trademark spectacular try in the 2022 season and will be looking to kick on in the 2023 campaign. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

With Chris Hill and Mike Cooper unlikely to feature again and Tom Burgess and Luke Thompson set to be unavailable for the France game, front-row spots are up for grabs.

Wilson was a standout performer in the Huddersfield Giants pack this year and his absence was felt as Ian Watson's side crashed out of the play-offs, with the injury also forcing him to withdraw from England Knights duty.

The Bradford Bulls academy product is young for a prop at 22 but a good start to the year could see him blooded against the French.

Mikey Lewis

If Jack Welsby moves to full-back to replace Sam Tomkins and Marc Sneyd is not considered given he will be 34 in 2025, Wane will be looking for a new half-back.

With Oliver Russell and Will Pryce not guaranteed to play at Huddersfield and Lewis Dodd still on his way back from injury, exciting Hull KR youngster Lewis could find himself in the box seat when the 2023 campaign gets under way.

The 2022 Young Player of the Year nominee is capable of scoring a try out of nothing and has shown promise in his outings for the Knights.

Cameron Smith

The loose forward was instrumental in Leeds' run to the Grand Final and has been tipped for international recognition by Rohan Smith.

A ball-playing forward with a tireless work rate, the 24-year-old is primed for a big year in 2023.

If Morgan Knowles gets the nod in the absence of Victor Radley in April, Smith would provide something a bit different off the bench.

Lewis Murphy

Dom Young's unavailability for the mid-season Test and Ryan Hall's likely retirement could create a vacancy that Murphy is capable of filling.

The Wakefield Trinity starlet overcame a shaky debut against Leeds to score 17 tries in 19 Super League games in a struggling team last season, featuring a series of dazzling finishes.