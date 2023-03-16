South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Tom Burgess makes decision on future after teasing Super League return

Former Bradford Bulls prop Tom Burgess has put his plans to return to England on hold after signing a new deal with NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old teased a move to Super League during last year's World Cup, telling The Yorkshire Post that he would "love to come back for a stint".

He added: "I grew up supporting Leeds so you never say never with that sort of stuff."

But Burgess will not return to these shores until 2025 at the earliest after committing his immediate future to the Rabbitohs.

The Dewsbury native has made 211 NRL appearances for South Sydney and helped the club win the 2014 Grand Final.

“I’m over the moon to be extending my time with Souths," said Burgess, who has represented England on 30 occasions.

"It’s a very special club and I’m honoured to wear the colours every day.

"Souths has been a big part of my family since moving to Australia. I couldn’t envisage myself playing for any other club in Australia."

Tom Burgess has represented England at three World Cups. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rabbitohs head of football Mark Ellison expressed his delight after tying down a valuable member of Jason Demetriou's squad.

“‘We’re very happy to have Tom extend his time here at South Sydney," he said.

"His experience up front is invaluable to us considering the number of young middles we have coming through the ranks.

“Tom has played at the highest levels in the NRL and for his country. He knows what it takes to win a Premiership and he has played more games for South Sydney than any other prop-forward in our club’s history.