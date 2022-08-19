Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger claimed a first-half brace and kicked five goals, while Jack Welsby, Jon Bennison, Ben Davies and Joey Lussick also crossed for tries.

Seventeen-year-old winger Connor Barley scored on his debut as the Robins fought back bravely in the second half, while Kane Linnett and Will Tate also touched down.

Saints were without the injured Sione Mata’utia, while Morgan Knowles and Curtis Sironen were missing through suspension. But Welsby returned after missing last week’s win at Hull FC and moved into the halves, with Will Hopoate starting at full-back.

Got him: Robins' former Saint, Lachlan Coote, is tackled by Tommy Makinson. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Hull KR handed a debut to Barley on the wing in place of the suspended Ethan Ryan. Prop Greg Richards was also missing with a hamstring injury, while Matt Parcell was serving a one-match ban.

KR finally got off the mark in the 56th minute when Lachlan Coote sent Vete through a gap and he found Linnett in support to score but Coote could not add the extras.

With 17 minutes remaining, Hull KR scored their second try when a kick through by Rowan Milnes appeared to bounce infield off Makinson and there was Will Tate to score a try which Coote again failed to goal.

Teenager Barley capped a debut to remember with a try 12 minutes from time after a crossfield kick by Jez Litten was helped on by Jimmy Keinhorst. Coote was unable to add the extras.

Wrapped up: St Helens' James Roby is tackled by Hull KR's George King and Jimmy Keinhorst. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Robins coach Danny McGuire said: “We are disappointed to lose and we’re all down in the changing room.

“But I thought we had a real dig in the second half. We went toe to to with the best team in the competition. I have seen some teams roll over and have 50 or 60 points put on them in situations like that.

“If we had kicked the goals the scoreline looks healthier. Saints’ first-half tries were a bit easy and there wasn’t enough desperation to save tries. We scored some really nice rugby in that second half and our edges looked dangerous.

“I’m proud of the lads’ guts and determination. People might say Saints took their foot off the gas, but I thought we started to challenge them a bit.

“Saints are a ruthless team that keeps going. We threw some shots back and scored some good tries and they will know they’ve been in a tussle.

“We were second best at times, but I’m pleased we scored some points and came out of the game with a lot of merit.”

St Helens: Hopoate, Makinson, Hurrell, Davies, Bennison, Welsby, Lomax, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Bell, Batchelor, Wingfield. Substitutes: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Pa’asi, Royle.

Hull K R: Coote, Barley, Keinhorst, Tate, Hall, Lewis, Milnes, Storton, Litten, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella. Substitutes: Vete, Maher, Laulu-Togagae, Fishwick.