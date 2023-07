Huddersfield Giants will play their game in hand against St Helens on Sunday, August 13.

The fixture was originally scheduled for round one, only to be postponed due to Saints' involvement in the World Club Challenge.

St Helens' exit from the Challenge Cup means the match can take place on the weekend of the final.

The alternative would have been to squeeze the fixture in during a midweek.

Huddersfield will travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium next month. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Totally Wicked Stadium clash will kick off at 5pm.