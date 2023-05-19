St Helens coach Paul Wellens expresses disappointment at Morgan Knowles red card

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens refused to be drawn on Morgan Knowles’ late sending-off that tarnished his side’s 26-6 Betfred Challenge Cup sixth-round win over Halifax Panthers at The Shay.

Saints ran in five tries to get the better of their gutsy Championship opponents before Knowles was red-carded in the dying seconds for a high hit on Halifax’s Tom Inman.

Knowles, in his first game back from his most recent ban, is now set to miss Saints’ Super League clash with Leeds next week and Wellens said: “Obviously a sending-off is disappointing for us but before I comment further I would like to watch it back again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellens paid tribute to his side for a robust performance against their part-time opponents who drew the biggest cheer of the night when Jacob Fairbank finally got their first points on the board five minutes from time.

Joey Lussick gave Saints a seventh-minute lead but the expected floodgates did not open as the hosts had their chances and restricted the world champions to three tries before the interval.

Tommy Makinson – who also kicked three conversions – and Jake Wingfield also scored in the first period while Lussick, with his second, and Jack Welsby completed their side’s scoring after the break.

Wellens, who revealed that Jonny Lomax passed a second-half head injury assessment, added: “I’m happy with the performance in the main – it’s always a bit tricky when you come to a Championship club because they have a lot of really good players so it’s always going to be a tough challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that the world champions are in town is always a great opportunity for players to test themselves against us. I did think we left a couple of tries out there but there was a lot to be positive about and the important thing is we are in the hat for the next round.”

Joey Lussick is congratulated on a try by James Bell and Jack Welsby. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

A stirring home performance was highlighted by Lachlan Walmsley and Edibe Doro who both came close for Halifax in the second period before Fairbank belatedly burst through to break the Panthers’ duck.

Halifax coach Simon Grix expressed pride at his players’ performance but also admitted a hint of disappointment that his side failed to convert more of their opportunities.

“We knew what we were up against before the game because they didn’t do us a favour and rest many of their players,” said Grix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We played against a very strong team and came out with our pride intact. We spoke about having a go and not succumbing to their line speed and pressure, and I think we can be proud of how we handled it.

Both sets of players clash after Morgan Knowles' high tackle. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)