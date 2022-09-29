St Helens duo ruled out of World Cup ahead of England squad announcement

The 32-year-old battled through the year with a ruptured bicep sustained in April, crowning another stellar season with a man-of-the-match performance in Saints' Grand Final victory over Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

However, Lomax has withdrawn from England contention and will not be part of Shaun Wane's 24-man squad.

Saints team-mate Mark Percival will also sit out the World Cup after another injury-hit campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre, who like Lomax was part of Wayne Bennett's squad in 2017, missed four months of the season with a knee issue before making his comeback in the semi-final win over Salford Red Devils.

The St Helens pair join club team-mate Alex Walmsley, Wigan Warriors second-rower Liam Farrell and Leeds centre Harry Newman on the sidelines this autumn.

Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth and Salford back-rower Kallum Watkins have been included in Wane's squad, which will be announced in full on Friday morning.