St Helens enforcer Morgan Knowles to miss games against Yorkshire sides after learning disciplinary fate

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles has been banned for two games following his red card in Friday night’s Challenge Cup win at Halifax Panthers.

Knowles was issued with a grade C charge for a high tackle on Halifax’s Tom Inman in the final minute of the game, which Saints won 26-6.

The 26-year-old will now miss the Super League clash with Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday and the following week’s game against Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend.

Knowles’ red card came in his first match back from a five-match ban following an incident in the Good Friday match against Wigan Warriors which ruled Mike Cooper out for the season with a knee injury.

Morgan Knowles finds himself back on the sidelines. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Hull KR prop Rhys Kennedy will sit out Thursday’s clash with Wigan at Craven Park after being charged with grade B dangerous contact, which carries a one-match penalty notice.

Warrington Wolves half-back Josh Drinkwater was also banned for one game for dangerous contact, ruling him out of Friday’s trip to Leigh Leopards.