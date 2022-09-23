St Helens forward Joe Batchelor on Leeds Rhinos challenge and facing James Bentley

Saints are favourites but face a Rhinos outfit fresh from a ninth win in 10 games against Wigan Warriors in last week’s semi-final.

“They’ve been brilliant,” said Batchelor. “I’ve got the utmost respect for them and have been really impressed with what they’ve done over the last 10 weeks and beyond since Rohan (Smith) came in.

“We’re going to face one of the toughest, if not the toughest game of the season. We’re going to have to be right on the top of our game if we’re going to come away as champions.”

Among those standing in the way of a historic fourth straight Grand Final win is former St Helens second-rower James Bentley, from whom Batchelor inherited the number 12 shirt.

“I’m sure he’ll be trying to wind us up,” said Wakefield-born forward Batchelor.

"He’s got a few things from when he was with us that he will try and niggle us with. I’m sure it will be a great battle between us.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​