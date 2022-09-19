St Helens star Morgan Knowles hit with ban ahead of Grand Final as Jack Welsby charge explained

Knowles was sin-binned for a 'chicken wing' tackle on Salford Red Devils half-back Chris Atkin during Saints' semi-final victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The Rugby Football League's match review panel has subsequently charged the England international with grade B dangerous contact.

The notes read: "Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player."

St Helens have confirmed that they will appeal against the punishment at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of Saturday's game, Saints head coach Kristian Woolf defended his player.

“I’d be absolutely flabbergasted if that was a ban,” he said. “I can’t see what was dangerous.

“We put those things in place for dangerous play but I can’t see what was dangerous in that tackle so I would be extremely surprised if anything came of it.”

Morgan Knowles has been hit with a two-game ban in Grand Final week. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Jack Welsby was also left sweating over his participation in the Old Trafford decider but the versatile half-back has escaped serious punishment for a high tackle on Atkin.

Welsby, who is on the shortlist for the Man of Steel award, has been charged with a grade A offence and given a zero-match penalty notice due to his previous record.

The notes read: "High tackle – careless – ball carrier dips."

The 21-year-old received a zero-match penalty notice for a late hit against Huddersfield Giants in July but a grade A charge only carries a ban if the player has been found guilty of two or more offences in the previous two years.

Jack Welsby has escaped a ban for a high tackle. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Welsby is therefore free to face the Rhinos this weekend.

Saints hooker James Roby, meanwhile, received a caution for other contrary behaviour - dangerous contact.

Leeds managed to stay off the match review panel's radar this week, although a high tackle by James Bentley was looked at.

"Player makes initial contact with the shoulder and rides up into the head," read the notes.

John Bateman was sent off against Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Wigan Warriors back-rower John Bateman faces an anxious wait to discover how many games he will sit out after being referred to a tribunal on a grade D high tackle charge.

The Bradford-born forward was sent off for a reckless late hit on Aidan Sezer in Leeds' win at the DW Stadium.

Sezer was left concussed by the tackle, ruling the Rhinos half-back out of the Grand Final.

The normal suspension range for a grade D charge is three to five matches, meaning Bateman is likely to miss a chunk of the World Cup.