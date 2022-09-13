St Helens suffer major injury blow ahead of Salford Red Devils clash - which also impacts potential Grand Final against Wigan Warriors or Leeds Rhinos
Yorkshire-born forward Alex Walmsley has been ruled out for the rest of the year in a major blow to St Helens and England.
Saints host Salford Red Devils in the Super League play-off semi-finals on Saturday. Victory will put them into a fourth-consecutive Grand Final against either Wigan Warriors or Leeds Rhinos, who face off in the other semi-final on Friday evening.
Kristian Woolf’s side have won the last three Grand Finals but have suffered a significant set-back in their bid for a fourth title with the news that Dewsbury-born Walmsley will miss the rest of the season.
A club statement read: “Scans have ruled prop forward Alex Walmsley out for the conclusion of the 2022 Betfred Super League season and the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.
Most Popular
“Walmsley sustained a foot injury in the defeat to Wigan and left the stadium in a brace. Initial scans showed a short-term injury, but subsequent results have revealed an injury with a much longer recovery period.
“Walmsley will therefore not feature in Saints’ Super League run-in and will also miss out on a home World Cup with England.”
Walmsley was part of England’s Rugby League World Cup squad in 2017 and featured in the final, as England lost 6-0 to Australia.
He has been part of Shaun Wane’s plans since he took over as head coach but will miss this autumn’s tournament, which starts in Newcastle next month.