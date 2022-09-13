St Helens suffer major injury blow ahead of Salford Red Devils clash - which also impacts potential Grand Final against Wigan Warriors or Leeds Rhinos

Saints host Salford Red Devils in the Super League play-off semi-finals on Saturday. Victory will put them into a fourth-consecutive Grand Final against either Wigan Warriors or Leeds Rhinos, who face off in the other semi-final on Friday evening.

Kristian Woolf’s side have won the last three Grand Finals but have suffered a significant set-back in their bid for a fourth title with the news that Dewsbury-born Walmsley will miss the rest of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement read: “Scans have ruled prop forward Alex Walmsley out for the conclusion of the 2022 Betfred Super League season and the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

Alex Walmsley will miss the Rugby League World Cup through injury. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

“Walmsley sustained a foot injury in the defeat to Wigan and left the stadium in a brace. Initial scans showed a short-term injury, but subsequent results have revealed an injury with a much longer recovery period.

“Walmsley will therefore not feature in Saints’ Super League run-in and will also miss out on a home World Cup with England.”

Walmsley was part of England’s Rugby League World Cup squad in 2017 and featured in the final, as England lost 6-0 to Australia.