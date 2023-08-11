WITH rumours concerning his future at Huddersfield Giants circulating for weeks, Theo Fages’ departure for Super League rivals Catalans Dragons was confirmed on Friday afternoon.

His return home to France for the 2024 season will bring an end to a two-year stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Giants’ head coach Ian Watson – whose team will continue their bid to make the play-offs when travelling to St Helens on Sunday – had made no secret of the fact he wanted the talented half-back to remain for a third year.

"I would have loved Theo to have continued on the journey we discussed when signing him but unfortunately there has been a lot of things for Theo and his family to have dealt with over the last two years,” said Watson.

"Theo has been a model professional and person and we all support him in the decision he has now made and wish him all the very best."