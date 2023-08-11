His return home to France for the 2024 season will bring an end to a two-year stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Giants’ head coach Ian Watson – whose team will continue their bid to make the play-offs when travelling to St Helens on Sunday – had made no secret of the fact he wanted the talented half-back to remain for a third year.
"I would have loved Theo to have continued on the journey we discussed when signing him but unfortunately there has been a lot of things for Theo and his family to have dealt with over the last two years,” said Watson.
"Theo has been a model professional and person and we all support him in the decision he has now made and wish him all the very best."
Fages remains out injured with a quad injury and is not inclucded in the 21-man squad named by Watson yesterday.