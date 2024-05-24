Rohan Smith has talked up the importance of the middle phase of the Super League season ahead of Leeds Rhinos' trip to St Helens.

The Rhinos have ground to make up on the top six after losing five of their opening 11 games, including a 26-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons before the Challenge Cup break.

After taking on Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Leeds face the current bottom four – Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards and London Broncos – in consecutive games.

"It's a really important phase in this middle part of the season," said Smith, whose side are two points adrift of sixth-placed Salford Red Devils.

"We've been in there competing in every match but it's important we turn being in the battle into being in the winners' circle a little bit more often.

"That's the next phase for us – and we've got a super challenging test this weekend at St Helens."

The Rhinos lost back-to-back games in league and cup against the fallen champions at Headingley in March.

Leeds experienced mixed fortunes at the Totally Wicked Stadium last season, suffering a 22-18 loss after winning the first clash by a point.

Rohan Smith recognises the importance of the upcoming period. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've had a couple of really good, hard battles," said Smith on this year's contests.

"The first match in particular was among the best Super League games I've seen this year. I thought it was a really high-standard game played at a high intensity. We played some really good stuff that night.

"It feels like it wasn't that long ago that we played them so there's a level of familiarity for both teams, but it's a new battle.

"We've had two good contests and have had a bunch of great contests with St Helens over the last couple of years that have gone right down to the wire. It's a matter of going there and really attacking the game."

Leeds were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by St Helens in March. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Saints lost their Super League crown last year but are well placed for another title bid, with only points difference separating the 10-time champions and leaders Wigan Warriors.

Smith has put their prolonged success down to continuity, something he is seeking for the Rhinos.

"The glue of their team has been together for a long period of time," he said.

"There have been consistent characters and coaching staff. A bunch of their key players have only ever played at one club.

Matty Russell will make his debut against St Helens. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

"That makes a difference to how things get done. Even a lot of their import players have been there for a few years so there's a level of rhythm and cohesion that they have.

"They drive their standards really high and compete well. They've got a high level of skill as well as a high level of experience and athletic ability.

"They're a real benchmark amongst a couple of other teams in the competition. You've got to be good to beat St Helens."

Smith has been handed a double boost this week following the return to fitness of key pair Brodie Croft and Harry Newman.

On-loan Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell is poised to make his debut in the absence of Riley Lumb and David Fusitu'a.

"We made a commitment early in the piece to progress young players where the opportunities came," said Smith. "But with a couple of young players being injured as well, we felt it was necessary to explore the market for an experienced player who could not just fill in but make an impact.

"He's a very experienced player who has always been a handful coming out of the backfield carrying the ball and a good finisher.