The winger, who has scored 17 tries in 26 Super League appearances this season, is battling to recover from a foot injury in time for the Old Trafford showpiece.

Handley sustained a fracture of his fifth metatarsal in the final game of the regular campaign against Castleford Tigers on September 3.

Goalkicking forward Rhyse Martin also returns to the squad following the completion of his two-match suspension.

Half-back Aidan Sezer has dropped out after suffering a concussion in the semi-final win over Wigan Warriors, with Corey Johnson the other player to make way.

St Helens have named Morgan Knowles in Kristian Woolf's 21-man squad after he successfully overturned a two-match ban.

Will Hopoate is in contention after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Josh Simm and Dan Norman also return.

Sam Royle and Taylor Pemberton have dropped out of the squad.

Ash Handley is a key man for Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hopoate, Percival, Lomax, Roby, Lees, Mata’utia, Batchelor, Knowles, Lussick, McCarthy-Scrsbrook, Sironen, Paasi, Wingfield, Bell, Simm, Davies, Hurrell, Norman, Bennison.